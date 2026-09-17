India Glycols Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Alok Industries Ltd, Aditya Infotech Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2026.

Alok Industries Ltd, Aditya Infotech Ltd, KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 September 2026.

India Glycols Ltd lost 7.10% to Rs 248 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 89684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34441 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd tumbled 6.14% to Rs 7.03. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Infotech Ltd crashed 4.56% to Rs 3385. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25230 shares in the past one month.

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd dropped 4.11% to Rs 1381. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36855 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19992 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd corrected 3.44% to Rs 1767. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.