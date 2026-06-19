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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India has positioned itself as one of the global leaders in renewable energy sector

India has positioned itself as one of the global leaders in renewable energy sector

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy has stated in a latest update that Indias remarkable Renewable Energy journey over the past decade has positioned the country as one of the global leaders. This is primarily due to a robust and enabling policy ecosystem comprising Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO)/ Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO), Standard Bidding Guidelines for tariff based competitive bidding process for procurement of Power from Grid Connected Solar, Wind, Wind-Solar Hybrid and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy, permitting up to 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment under the automatic route, targeted measures to strengthen domestic manufacturing through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM),etc.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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