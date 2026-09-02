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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India has the potential to grow beyond its current 7 to 8 per cent trajectory, says World Bank chief

India has the potential to grow beyond its current 7 to 8 per cent trajectory, says World Bank chief

Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

World Bank President Ajay Banga said that India has the potential to grow beyond its current 7 to 8 per cent trajectory. Mr. Banga described the countrys latest economic performance as robust despite global energy pressures, trade uncertainty and the impact of El Ni. The World Bank chief said the latest growth figures reflected the strength of Indias underlying economy. The World Bank president pointed to growth in services and exports along with sustained investment. He said India was doing substantial work on roads, bridges, airports, power, water and digitisation.

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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 3:04 PM IST