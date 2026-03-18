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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India highly viable tech partner of choice as global focus shifts to trust, resilience: Nasscom president

India highly viable tech partner of choice as global focus shifts to trust, resilience: Nasscom president

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Geopolitical uncertainties and fragmented supply chains are forcing global businesses to prioritise trust and resilience over mere cost-efficiency, positioning India as a highly viable technology partner of choice, Nasscom President Rajesh Nambiar said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Nasscom Global Confluence 2026, Nambiar said the technology industry, which is heavily dependent on exports, is navigating an era of extraordinary transformation, noting that the reconfiguration of global value chains has fundamentally changed how countries and companies approach technology partnerships. "It used to be a fact that everybody optimised only for cost and efficiency... Those days are gone... Efficiency is important, but not necessarily the deciding factor. Resilience becomes much, much more critical. India sits at a very nice intersection of all these priorities, which makes us a very viable country to do business with.

 

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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