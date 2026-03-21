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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India hits landmark of one billion tonne coal production

India hits landmark of one billion tonne coal production

Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
India has successfully achieved the landmark of 1 billion tonne (BT) coal production on 20.03.2026 for the second year in a row, according to Ministry of Coal. This significant milestone underscores Indias growing self-reliance in the energy sector and its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to key industries. The ministry noted that this enhanced and sustained coal production level has enabled the country to effectively meet rising energy demands while supporting the power sector in maintaining record-high coal stock levels at coal-based thermal power plants.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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