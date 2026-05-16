India Homes reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 244700.00% to Rs 24.48 crore

Net profit of India Homes reported to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 244700.00% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 244900.00% to Rs 24.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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