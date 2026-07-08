India Hosts 13th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting, Urges Faster Review to Deepen ASEAN Trade Cooperation
The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review. To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines.
The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review. To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 1:51 PM IST