India Hosts 13th AITIGA Joint Committee Meeting, Urges Faster Review to Deepen ASEAN Trade Cooperation

India hosted the 13th ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) Joint Committee (JC) and related meetings. The meetings are serving as an important platform to deepen cooperation, strengthen mutual understanding and advance constructive dialogue between India and ASEAN.

The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review. To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines.

The Joint Committee provided strategic guidance to the Sub-Committees in their respective areas of work and urged them to expedite the finalisation of the outstanding chapters under the AITIGA Review. To maintain the momentum of negotiations, the Sub-Committees were assigned time-bound deliverables and encouraged to work closely towards achieving tangible outcomes within the agreed timelines.

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