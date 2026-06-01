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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India housing price index rises 4.2% in Q4 FY26: RBI

India housing price index rises 4.2% in Q4 FY26: RBI

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

Indias House Price Index rose to 115.9 in Q4:2025-26, from 115.6 in the previous quarter, driven by rise in housing prices across cities viz Jaipur, Lucknow and Pune, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 per cent. All India HPI Year-on-Year growth registered as 4.2 per cent in Q4:2025-26, compared with a growth of 3.8 per cent in the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Kanpur. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) compiles the House Price Index (HPI) on a quarterly basis using transaction-level data received from the registration authorities. RBI released the HPI for Q4:2025-26 with base year as 2022-23, covering eighteen major cities.

 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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