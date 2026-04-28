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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India industrial production slows to 4.1% in March

India industrial production slows to 4.1% in March

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Indias industrial production growth rate for the month of March is 4.1 percent, slower from 5.2 percent in the month of February, government data showed. The latest Index of Industrial Production (IIP) print marks the weakest expansion since October 2025, when factory output had risen just 0.5 percent. The growth rates of the three sectors, Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity for the month of March are 5.5 percent, 4.3 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. The Quick Estimates of IIP stands at 173.2 against 166.3 in March 2025. The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2026 stand at 166.8, 169.4 and 221.3 respectively.

 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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