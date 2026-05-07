India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 742.52 croreNet profit of India Infra Debt rose 5.18% to Rs 163.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 742.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 601.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.84% to Rs 602.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2816.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2364.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales742.52601.09 24 2816.332364.96 19 OPM %93.4197.96 -94.5092.17 - PBDT163.60155.75 5 603.18504.84 19 PBT163.32155.27 5 602.03502.36 20 NP163.32155.27 5 602.03502.36 20
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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST