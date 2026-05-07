India Infra Debt standalone net profit rises 5.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.53% to Rs 742.52 crore

Net profit of India Infra Debt rose 5.18% to Rs 163.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 742.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 601.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.84% to Rs 602.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2816.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2364.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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