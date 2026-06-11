India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.36% to Rs 1771.30 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company declined 74.79% to Rs 203.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 808.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.36% to Rs 1771.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1730.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.28% to Rs 1379.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2164.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 6962.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6186.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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