Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 1901.73 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 28.79% to Rs 536.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1901.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1635.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1901.731635.15 16 OPM %93.8078.62 -PBDT723.75569.35 27 PBT717.00565.92 27 NP536.51416.57 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Truhome Finance standalone net profit rises 82.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 6.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 913.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 913.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Jinkushal Industries consolidated net profit declines 59.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST