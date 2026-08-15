India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 28.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 1901.73 crore

Net profit of India Infrastructure Finance Company rose 28.79% to Rs 536.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 416.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1901.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1635.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1901.731635.1593.8078.62723.75569.35717.00565.92536.51416.57

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