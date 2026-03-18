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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India is key to the world's green transition, says Minister

India is key to the world's green transition, says Minister

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (I/C) for Science and Technology, Govt of India has noted that India is the key to the worlds green transition which will require all stakeholders to come together to achieve the goal. If the world has to go green, it cannot turn green unless India turns green. With this confidence and conviction, we can come together to create real impact and shape a sustainable future, he added. Addressing the valedictory session of FICCIs 10th edition of Sustainable Business Futures Summit 2026, Singh stated that if India has to play a critical role in globally then India will have to follow global strategies, global priorities and benchmarks. There is soon going to be a paradigm shift in the entire economic structure of the world moving from conventional activities to regeneration, recycling and genetic processes. Highlighting the key areas, the Minister said that both government and the private sector have to work on Energy System Innovation which will focus on next generation energy storage along with the grid management.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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