India-Mali Launch Inaugural Export Promotion Forum to Boost Bilateral Trade and Unlock New Investment Opportunities
India and Mali have witnessed robust growth in bilateral trade, which surpassed US$326.61 million in FY 202526, registering a 55 per cent increase over the previous financial year. Mali's principal exports to India include raw cotton, finished leather, cashew, lead, gum arabic and sesame while India's major exports comprise pharmaceuticals, cotton fabrics, two- and three-wheelers and bicycles. India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference (DFTP) Scheme has been the primary catalyst in strengthening bilateral trade. Against Mali's global exports of approximately US$4 billion, untapped export potential in the Indian market is estimated at nearly US$3.96 billion, signalling substantial room for growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST