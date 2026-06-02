India, Myanmar deepen ties; India boosts Mekong-Ganga ICCR scholarships to 100, pledges support for Kaladan and IMT trilateral highway
In his interaction with the President, the Prime Minister stated that Myanmar lies at the confluence of Indias Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies. The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, defence and security, border management, development assistance and cultural exchanges. Both sides noted ongoing discussions on various bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding and looked forward to their early conclusion.
The Prime Minister underlined that enhanced connectivity would foster mutually beneficial economic linkages and shared prosperity in the region. In this regard, both sides shared the importance of working closely towards the completion of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 1:50 PM IST