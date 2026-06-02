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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India, Myanmar deepen ties; India boosts Mekong-Ganga ICCR scholarships to 100, pledges support for Kaladan and IMT trilateral highway

India, Myanmar deepen ties; India boosts Mekong-Ganga ICCR scholarships to 100, pledges support for Kaladan and IMT trilateral highway

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
The Prime Minister of India and the President of Myanmar held talks on 1 June 2026 reviewing bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest and charted the way forward for the relationship. Business heads from both sides discussed avenues for further strengthening and expanding bilateral trade and commercial opportunities. The Prime Minister conveyed that the Mekong Ganga ICCR scholarships for Myanmar students would be enhanced from 36 to 100 from 2026 onwards.

In his interaction with the President, the Prime Minister stated that Myanmar lies at the confluence of Indias Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) policies. The discussions underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, defence and security, border management, development assistance and cultural exchanges. Both sides noted ongoing discussions on various bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding and looked forward to their early conclusion.

 

The Prime Minister underlined that enhanced connectivity would foster mutually beneficial economic linkages and shared prosperity in the region. In this regard, both sides shared the importance of working closely towards the completion of Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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