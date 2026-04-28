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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-New Zealand FTA -a landmark moment; To add unprecedented momentum to developmental partnership: PM

India-New Zealand FTA -a landmark moment; To add unprecedented momentum to developmental partnership: PM

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, hailed the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark moment in the partnership between the two countries. He said that the agreement will add unprecedented momentum to the developmental partnership and reflects the deep trust, shared values and ambition that bind the two nations. The Prime Minister noted that the FTA will greatly benefit farmers, youth, women, MSMEs, artisans, startups, students and innovators. He added that it will open new avenues for growth, create opportunities and deepen synergy across sectors. Modi further highlighted that the investment commitment of $20 billion by New Zealand will strengthen cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, innovation and technology, paving the way for a more prosperous and dynamic future for both countries.

 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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