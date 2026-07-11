India, New Zealand Unveil Roadmap to 2030, Deepening Strategic Partnership Across Defence, Trade, Education and Regional Cooperation

The Prime Ministers of India and New Zealand launched the IndiaNew Zealand Strategic Partnership and endorsed the Roadmap to 2030 as the framework to deepen bilateral cooperation over the next four years. Under the Political and Diplomatic Engagement pillar, both sides agreed to maintain regular meetings between their Prime Ministers, Ministers and Foreign Ministers, strengthen engagement between ministries and parliaments, and continue annual secretary-level talks to steer and monitor the roadmap's implementation.

Under the Defence and Security Cooperation pillar, both countries agreed to deepen military ties through joint exercises, personnel exchanges and high-level defence dialogues while implementing the 2025 Defence Cooperation MoU. They will operationalise new maritime cooperation arrangements, expand naval collaboration, launch an annual Maritime Security Dialogue and a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, continue cyber cooperation, strengthen law enforcement coordination and work together on disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Under the Bilateral Trade, Primary Industries and Tourism pillar, India and New Zealand aim to double two-way trade to NZ$7 billion (₹35,000 crore) by 2030, advance the Free Trade Agreement and simplify customs through the AEO Mutual Recognition Arrangement. They will also strengthen cooperation in horticulture, forestry and animal husbandry, while boosting tourism through closer industry partnerships and direct non-stop flights under the updated Air Services Agreement.

Under the People, Culture and Sport pillar, both countries pledged to strengthen people-to-people ties by engaging their diaspora communities and expanding cooperation in sports, culture, health and maritime sectors. They will implement new sports initiatives, support exchanges on traditional medicine, promote cooperation between maritime heritage institutions, continue work on recognising seafarer competency certificates, strengthen cultural exchanges and encourage greater collaboration between local governments.

Under the Education, Research, Science and Technology, and Disaster Management pillar, India and New Zealand will strengthen educational partnerships, expand collaboration in research, innovation and emerging technologies, and deepen cooperation on climate action through the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance. They will also implement a disaster management agreement to enhance preparedness, emergency response and capacity building.

Under the Regional and Multilateral Cooperation pillar, both countries agreed to coordinate more closely in ASEAN-led and Indo-Pacific forums, strengthen maritime security, support the peaceful resolution of disputes under international law, and enhance cooperation at the United Nations, including support for UN reforms and India's bid for permanent membership of a reformed Security Council. They also agreed to back each other's candidatures in international organizations where possible, while noting that the Roadmap to 2030 is a non-binding framework with no financial or legal obligations.

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