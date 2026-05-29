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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 47.41% in the March 2026 quarter

India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 47.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 28.11% to Rs 299.46 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 47.41% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.11% to Rs 299.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.11% to Rs 111.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 1068.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales299.46233.76 28 1068.48844.83 26 OPM %12.3211.85 -11.0911.10 - PBDT39.8436.27 10 148.63123.49 20 PBT34.8829.90 17 130.71102.93 27 NP39.8327.02 47 111.1782.28 35

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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