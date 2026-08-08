India Nippon Electricals standalone net profit rises 16.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.51% to Rs 304.48 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 16.01% to Rs 27.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.51% to Rs 304.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 224.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.304.48224.7010.5310.1740.0734.7534.8430.5427.0323.30

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