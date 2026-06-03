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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India offers immense potential to emerge as a global leader in Bio-Economy

India offers immense potential to emerge as a global leader in Bio-Economy

Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
India has an immense potential to emerge as a global leader in the Bio-Economy and Bio-Based Agri-Input sector due to its strong scientific base, rich biodiversity, and rapidly growing start-up ecosystem, according to Tejveer Singh, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Singh noted that several positive factors, including increased policy support for sustainable agriculture and targeted bio-economy initiatives will lead India on the path to becoming a global leader in the domain of Bio Economy and Bio Based Agri-Input Sector.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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