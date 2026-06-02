India-Oman CEPA to Boost Exports, Jobs, Farmers' Welfare and Shared Prosperity, Says Piyush Goyal

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has shared an article written by Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal highlighting how the IndiaOman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) offers Indian exporters an opportunity to diversify markets, boost job creation, safeguard farmers interests and foster shared prosperity between the two countries. It further emphasises that the governments efforts to sign trade agreements with developed countries help improve the lives of every Indian. He emphasizes that the government's efforts to sign trade agreements with developed countries help improve the lives of every Indian.

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