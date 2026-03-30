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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Opposes China-Led IFD Agreement at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

India Opposes China-Led IFD Agreement at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
India mentioned it has strongly opposed the contentious China-led Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement for its incorporation into the WTO framework. Incorporation of the IFD agreement risks eroding the functional limits of the WTO and undermining its foundational principles as said by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. This was stated by India in the ongoing 14th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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