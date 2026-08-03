India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 251.76 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 34.82% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 251.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 275.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.251.76275.1814.0916.4336.7252.2530.8547.0822.7434.89

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