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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Pesticides obtains registration for its fungicide formulations in Morocco

India Pesticides obtains registration for its fungicide formulations in Morocco

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
India Pesticides has successfully obtained the registration for one of its fungicide formulations in Morocco.

The company said, "This marks a significant milestone in our international regulatory journey and represents our successful entry into the Moroccan agrochemical market. The approval is anticipated to contribute positively to the Company's export revenues and augment foreign exchange earnings for the Country."

 

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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