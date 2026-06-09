India posts USD 7.1 billion current account surplus in Q4 FY26, says RBI

India reported a current account surplus of USD 7.1 billion, or 0.7 per cent of GDP, in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, according to the Reserve Bank data released on Monday. The surplus stood at USD 13.7 billion, or 1.4 per cent of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2024-25. However, for the entire fiscal year, the current account deficit stood at USD 25.2 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, compared to USD 22.9 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, during 2024-25. "Net services receipts increased to USD 60.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 from USD 53.3 billion a year ago," according to RBI's data on Developments in Indias Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2025-26. Services exports increased on a year-on-year basis in major categories, such as computer services and other business services. On the other hand, the merchandise trade deficit at USD 83.4 billion in Q4 2025-26 was higher than USD 59.3 billion in Q4 2024-25.

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