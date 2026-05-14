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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India prohibits sugar exports till September

India prohibits sugar exports till September

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
India has prohibited the export of raw, white and refined sugar till September 30, in order to stabilise domestic prices amid tightening supply conditions. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification stating that export status of raw sugar, white sugar and refined sugar has been changed from 'Restricted' to 'Prohibited'. The government said the ban would remain in force till September 30, 2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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