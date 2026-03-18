India Ratings and Research assigns 'AA/A1+' rating to credit facilities of Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) said that India Ratings and Research has assigned 'IND AA/IND A1+' rating to the bank loan facilities with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings and Research stated that the rating reflects GAVLs strong business profile, supported by its diversified product mix with a presence in multiple segments in the agri-value chain, including oil palm, animal feed, crop protection and agrochemicals, dairy, poultry, among others.

This limits the companys reliance on a particular segment, mitigating the risk of segmental downturns on the overall EBITDA.

GAVLs operating performance has been strong, with its EBITDA expanding at a CAGR of 11% over FY20-FY25, led by steady growth in revenue and margins with increased salience of value-added products in the overall revenue mix.

The companys consolidated EBITDA margins expanded during 9MFY26, driven by improved realisations in the vegetable oil segment.

The agency believes that while a correction in prices could lead to some moderation in profitability, overall margins are likely to remain healthy in the near to medium term.

India Ratings expects the consolidated credit metrics to remain comfortable over the near to medium term, despite its net debt likely increasing in FY26 following the company spending around Rs 7 billion to acquire the balance 37.25% stake in its subsidiary, Creamline Dairy Product (CDPL).

The agency expects the consolidated net leverage to gradually reduce over FY27-FY28 after peaking in FY26.

GAVL also benefits from the strong parentage and the well-established Godrej brand, which supports its financial flexibility.

The rating is, however, constrained by the susceptibility of the EBITDA to volatility in raw material prices, given the companys limited pricing power across most segments.

Additionally, these segments are vulnerable to weather conditions and government regulations.

Godrej Agrovet, a part of the Godrej group, is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which held a 64.96% stake in the former as on 31 December 2025. GAVL operates in three main business areas: animal feed, vegetable oil (particularly palm oil), and crop protection. Through its subsidiaries, the company is involved in various businesses such as agrochemicals (ALL), dairy (CDPL), processed poultry and vegetarian food products (Godrej Foods), and in-vitro production of high-quality milk-yielding cows.

The scrip had added 2.31% to end at Rs 590.10 on the BSE today.

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