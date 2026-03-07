Saturday, March 07, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Ratings & Research affirms LT rating of Fedbank Financial at 'AA+' with 'stable' outlook

Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Fedbank Financial Services said that the credit rating agency India Ratings & Research has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'IND AA+' with 'stable' outlook.

India Ratings & Research stated that the ratings factor in FedFinas increased scale of franchise with a granular loan book, adequate capital and liquidity buffers, and diversified funding profile as of 9MFY26.

The ability to improve profitability with stable asset quality particularly in the small-ticket loan against property (LAP) segment remains a rating monitorable.

It further said that the strengthening of FBLs credit profile, along with significant scaling of Fedfinas franchise while maintaining adequate capital and profitability buffers and stable asset quality will lead to a positive rating action.

 

However, any deterioration in the credit profile of the parent or a dilution of the majority ownership (below 51% stake by FBL); reduced operational oversight or the reduced importance of FedFina to the parent; lack of timely financial support from FBL; and any material deterioration in FedFinas standalone credit profile, with a rise in delinquencies, or a significant fall in the capital buffers could lead to a negative rating action.

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) is a non-banking finance company. At end-December 2025, its portfolio comprised gold loans (45.2%%), medium-ticket LAP (30.6%%), small-ticket LAP (21.3%), others (1.3%), and business loans including personal loans (1.6%). FedFina is backed by FBL (60.8% stake) and True North (7.3%), a private equity investor.

The scrip had lost 1.78% to end at Rs 127.10 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Mar 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

