India records its highest-ever annual solar capacity addition of around 45 gigawatts in last fiscal
India has recorded its highest-ever annual solar capacity addition of around 45 gigawatts in the financial year 2025-26. Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said that this achievement reflects Indias unwavering commitment to energy security, sustainable development, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have led this extraordinary growth. The Minister further noted that the country has recorded 6.65 Giga Watt solar capacity in March 2026, the highest-ever solar installation in a single month. He said, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu emerged as the top-contributing states, powering Indias journey towards a cleaner and more energy-secure future.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 3:04 PM IST