India-Russia Round Table held to strengthen cooperation in steel sector
The India-Russia Round Table was held yesterday at the Ministry of Steel. The Russian delegation, comprising representatives from industry and related sectors, participated in the discussions along with Indian counterparts. The meeting provided a platform for constructive engagement and exchange of views on matters of mutual interest in the steel sector, including raw material sourcing, technological collaboration, equipment manufacturing and research opportunities.
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST