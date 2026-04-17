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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Russia Round Table held to strengthen cooperation in steel sector

India-Russia Round Table held to strengthen cooperation in steel sector

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

The India-Russia Round Table was held yesterday at the Ministry of Steel. The Russian delegation, comprising representatives from industry and related sectors, participated in the discussions along with Indian counterparts. The meeting provided a platform for constructive engagement and exchange of views on matters of mutual interest in the steel sector, including raw material sourcing, technological collaboration, equipment manufacturing and research opportunities.

 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

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