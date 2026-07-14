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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's April-June Exports Rise 11.37% to $232.73 Billion, Merchandise Shipments Jump 15.92% on Strong Engineering, Electronics Growth

India's April-June Exports Rise 11.37% to $232.73 Billion, Merchandise Shipments Jump 15.92% on Strong Engineering, Electronics Growth

Last Updated : Jul 14 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The cumulative exports (merchandise & services) during April-June 2026-27 is estimated at 232.73 billion USD, as compared to 208.98 billion USD in April-June 2025-26, an estimated growth of 11.37%.

The cumulative value of merchandise exports during April-June 2026-27 was 129.32 billion USD, as compared to 111.57 billion USD during April-June 2025-26, registering a positive growth of 15.92%. The cumulative non-petroleum exports in April-June 2026-27 valued at 106.30 billion USD registered an increase of 12.44% as compared to 94.54 billion USD in April-June 2025-26.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in June 2026 include gems & jewellery, engineering goods, organic & inorganic chemicals, electronic goods and rice. Gems & Jewellery exports increased by 34.64% to 2.41 billion USD in June 2026 from 1.79 billion USD in June 2025. Engineering Goods exports increased by 20.74% to 11.48 billion USD in June 2026 from 9.51 billion USD in June 2025. Organic & Inorganic Chemicals exports increased by 19.42% to 2.77 billion USD in June 2026 from 2.32 billion USD in June 2025. Electronic Goods exports increased by 18.93% to 4.93 billion USD in June 2026 from 4.14 billion USD in June 2025. Rice exports increased by 16.48% to 1 billion USD in June 2026 from 0.86 billion USD in June 2025.

 

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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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