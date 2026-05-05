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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's auto retail begins FY27 on strong footing with record April sales

India's auto retail begins FY27 on strong footing with record April sales

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reported that Indias auto retail market opened FY27 on a strong note, with total sales reaching 26.1 lakh units in April 2026, marking a 12.94% year-on-year growth and the highest-ever April performance on record. The growth was broad-based across segments, reflecting sustained demand momentum despite a marginal month-on-month dip due to seasonal factors.

Passenger Vehicles (PVs) recorded sales of 4.07 lakh units, growing 12.21% YoY. Demand remained strong, particularly in rural markets which significantly outpaced urban growth. The segment continued to benefit from rising SUV demand, a revival in small cars, and stable adoption of CNG and electric vehicles. Inventory levels saw a slight uptick but remained within healthy levels.

 

Commercial Vehicles (CVs) posted robust growth of 15.02% YoY, with sales of 99,339 units, making it the best-ever April for the segment. Rural markets led the growth, driven by strong freight activity, infrastructure demand, and replacement cycles. Growth was seen across sub-segments, led by medium commercial vehicles.

Two-Wheelers (2Ws) remained the largest contributor, with sales rising 13.01% YoY to 19.16 lakh units, marking a record April. Demand was supported by improved rural liquidity, seasonal factors, and better affordability, while EV penetration remained above the annual average.

Three-Wheelers (3Ws) also saw steady growth of 7.19% YoY, continuing their gradual recovery trend.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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