India's bioeconomy expanding at impressive pace, likely to hit $300 bn by 2030

Government stated in a latest update that Indias bioeconomy has expanded from about USD 10 billion in 2014 to over USD 195 billion in 2025, reflecting a massive growth trajectory over the past decade. The sector has recorded an annual growth of around 1718 percent in the last year alone, rising from approximately USD 165 billion to USD 195 billion, marking Indias emergence as a major global biotechnology hub. India is steadily moving towards its target of a USD 300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, supported by a strong base of scientists, entrepreneurs, and startups.

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