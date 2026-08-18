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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's coconut product exports explode in FY26, mark a spurt of 62% on year

India's coconut product exports explode in FY26, mark a spurt of 62% on year

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
A latest government update has noted that coconut sector has emerged as an important contributor to agricultural exports, supporting Indias export ambitions. India's coconut exports have recorded sustained growth in recent years. Coconut product exports reached Rs 7,038.35 crore (USD 794.70 million) in 2025-26. This marked a 62 percent increase over Rs 4,349.03 crore recorded in the previous year. This underscores the growing global demand for coconut products from India. The growth also highlights the significant progress made since 2001-02, when exports were only Rs 25.3 crore. During that period, exports were largely restricted to traditional products such as coconut shell charcoal, coconut oil, coconut, desiccated coconut, etc.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 3:50 PM IST