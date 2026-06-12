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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's consumer price inflation comes in at 3.93% in May

India's consumer price inflation comes in at 3.93% in May

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of May, 2026 over May, 2025 is 3.93% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.25% and 3.53%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of May, 2026 over May, 2025 is 4.78% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.85% and 4.66%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of May, 2026 is 2.12% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.73% and 1.91%, respectively. Division wise inflation trends show personal care, social protection and miscellaneous goods and services items soaring by 18.46%. Food and beverages inflation stood at 4.55% on year.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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