India's consumer price inflation in April rose for the sixth straight month
Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of April, 2026 over April, 2025 is 3.48% (Provisional), rising from 3.40% in previous month. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.74% and 3.16%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of April, 2026 over April, 2025 is 4.20% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.26% and 4.10%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of April, 2026 is 2.15% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.65% and 1.96%, respectively. Key vegetable prices like Potato and Onions stayed under pressure, falling 23.70% and 11.70% respectively on year. However, Tomato prices gained 35% on year.
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 11:54 AM IST