Monday, September 21, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's crude oil imports value spikes around 50% on year in first five-months of FY27

India's crude oil imports value spikes around 50% on year in first five-months of FY27

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Indias crude oil import bill spiked 48% on year to $74.8 billion during the AprilAugust 2026 amid higher global prices while traded volumes remained largely unchanged, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). India imported 100.7 million tonnes of oil during April-August against 101.1 million tonnes in the same period last year. In August, the import bill soared 18% to $11.7 billion while volumes declined by 3% to 19 million tonnes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Supreme (India) ends with 181.07 times subscription

Jindal Supreme (India) ends with 181.07 times subscription

Large currency speculators marginally reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators marginally reduce net short position in Pound futures market

Benchmarks trade near the day's high; metal shares tumble on profit booking

Benchmarks trade near the day's high; metal shares tumble on profit booking

Euro currency speculators reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators reduce net short position

Diamond Power Infrastructure receives orders worth Rs 116.49 cr

Diamond Power Infrastructure receives orders worth Rs 116.49 cr

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 2:50 PM IST