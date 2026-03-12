India's domestic LPG production increases by 25% following government measures

Indias LPG production has increased by 25 percent following several government measures aimed at boosting domestic supply for household consumers. Addressing an interministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia in New Delhi last evening, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, said that on 8th March 2026, the government issued an order directing refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production by diverting streams of propane, butane, propylene and butenes to the LPG pool.

As a result of these measures, domestic LPG production has increased by about a quarter and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, she added. On Indias crude oil supply, she said that the countrys supplies remain secure and about 70 percent of crude imports are now coming from outside the Strait of Hormuz. She added that the volume of crude oil secured by government, exceeds what normally would have arrived through Strait of Hormuz. She further said that the country imports crude oil from 40 countries and Oil marketing companies have secured various crude cargos through different sources. The Joint Secretary said that countrys gas companies have procured LNG cargoes from new sources. Two LNG cargoes are on their way to India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News