India's electronics policy framework needs to offer stability to strengthen position in global market
Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, has noted that the global electronics industry is increasingly driven by global value chains, and India's policy framework must provide the predictability and stability required for these value chains to expand their presence in the country. He observed that policy approaches for production aimed at the domestic market may differ from those needed to promote export-oriented manufacturing. He added that the Chintan Shivir had been convened to facilitate constructive dialogue and develop tangible, balanced and actionable policy recommendations that are equitable for all stakeholders while strengthening India's position as a globally competitive electronics manufacturing and export hub.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST