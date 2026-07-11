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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's electronics policy framework needs to offer stability to strengthen position in global market

India's electronics policy framework needs to offer stability to strengthen position in global market

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
The Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in collaboration with the Mobile and Electronic Devices Export Promotion Council (MEDEPC), the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), and the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), organised a Chintan Shivir at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, policy experts and other key stakeholders to deliberate on India's evolving electronics manufacturing landscape and strategies to strengthen the country's global competitiveness.

Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, has noted that the global electronics industry is increasingly driven by global value chains, and India's policy framework must provide the predictability and stability required for these value chains to expand their presence in the country. He observed that policy approaches for production aimed at the domestic market may differ from those needed to promote export-oriented manufacturing. He added that the Chintan Shivir had been convened to facilitate constructive dialogue and develop tangible, balanced and actionable policy recommendations that are equitable for all stakeholders while strengthening India's position as a globally competitive electronics manufacturing and export hub.

 

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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