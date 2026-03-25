India's exports cross USD 714 billion in FY 2025-26; trade remains robust despite global headwinds, notes commerce ministry

Indias trade performance has remained robust and resilient, with exports recording a steady upward trajectory both in the current fiscal year (FY 202526, AprJan) and over the longer term (FY 202125), the commerce ministry stated in an update. Despite persistent global uncertainty, supply chain disruptions, and volatile commodity prices, Indias exports have continued to expand in a broad-based manner. During AprJan of FY 202526, total exports of merchandise and services rose by USD 36 billion, registering a growth of 5.26% from USD 679.02 billion in FY 202425 (AprJan) to USD 714.73 billion. Over the period 202122 to 202425, exports achieved a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%, with values increasing sharply from USD 497.90 billion in 202021 to USD 828.25 billion in 202425. This consistent expansion underscores Indias ability to sustain diversified and resilient export growth, positioning the country as a strong player in global trade even under challenging external conditions. The Government is consistently working to boost exports and expand the countrys global footprint, combining traditional strengths with emerging technology driven sectors. Central to this ambition is the creation of a supportive ecosystem where exporters, particularly MSMEs, can compete confidently in international markets. This effort is reinforced by a dynamic policy framework, strong financial incentives, a growing digital infrastructure, improved trade facilitation, and a determined push to secure deeper market access through next generation trade agreements.

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