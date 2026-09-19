India's exports of software services up by 8.2% in FY26 to US$ 221.4 billion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the data related to the 2025-26 round of its annual survey on computer software and information technology enabled services (ITES) exports. For 2025-26 round of the survey, 7,569 software export companies were contacted, of which 2,363 companies, including most of the large companies, responded. RBI stated that India's exports of software services (excluding their sales through overseas commercial presence) increased by 8.2 per cent (y-o-y) during 2025-26 to US$ 221.4 billion.

Computer services continued to account for over two-thirds of India's total software services exports during the year; BPO services remained the dominant component of IT enabled services (ITES) exports. Private limited companies dominated 2025-26 software exports with 9.3 per cent growth.

The United States of America remained the major software exports destination with a share of 54.1 per cent, followed by European countries (31.8 per cent) where United Kingdom had major share.

The US dollar was the principal invoicing currency for India's software exports, followed by the euro, the rupee, and the pound sterling. Software services exports primarily delivered through off-site mode (91.7 per cent share).

Total software export services, including services delivered by foreign affiliates of Indian companies, increased by 9.5 per cent during 2025-26 and stood at US$ 239.3 billion. The local software business by foreign affiliates of Indian companies increased to US$ 17.9 billion in 2025-26 from US$ 13.9 billion in the previous year, with the USA and the UK remained the major destinations.

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