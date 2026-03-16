India's exports up 11% on year in Feb-26, imports surge 21%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for February 2026 are estimated at US$ 76.13 Billion, registering a positive growth of 11.05% vis-?-vis February 2025. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for February 2026 are estimated at US$ 80.09 Billion, registering a positive growth of 21.64% vis-?-vis February 2025. India's total exports during April-February 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 790.86 Billion registering a positive growth of 5.79%. Total imports during April-February 2025-26 are estimated at US$ 900.51 Billion registering a growth of 7.37%.

Merchandise exports during February 2026 were US$ 36.61 Billion as compared to US$ 36.91 Billion in February 2025, down 0.81%. However, Merchandise imports during February 2026 were US$ 63.71 Billion as compared to US$ 51.33 Billion in February 2025, spiking 51.30%. Merchandise trade deficit during April-February 2025-26 was US$ 310.60 Billion as compared to US$ 261.80 Billion during April-February 2024-25.

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $27.10 billion in February 2026, compared with $14.42 billion in the same month last year. The estimated value of services export for February 2026 is US$ 39.53 Billion as compared to US$ 31.65 Billion in February 2025. The estimated value of services imports for February 2026 is US$ 16.38 Billion as compared to US$ 14.51 Billion in February 2025. Services exports is estimated to grow by 10.23 percent during April-February 2025-26 over April-February 2024-25.

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