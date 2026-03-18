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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's external commercial borrowing filings jump 20% on month in Jan-26

India's external commercial borrowing filings jump 20% on month in Jan-26

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB), and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB) for January 2026, covering both Automatic and Approval Routes. A total of $5.33 billion was raised by Indian companies through ECBs and FCCBs during the month. Funds mobilised by India Inc via ECBs crossed $5 billion mark for the first time in current FY and mark a staggering jump of 20.30% compared to $4.43 billion raised in Dec-25.

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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