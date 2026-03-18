India's external commercial borrowing filings jump 20% on month in Jan-26

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its data on External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB), and Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB) for January 2026, covering both Automatic and Approval Routes. A total of $5.33 billion was raised by Indian companies through ECBs and FCCBs during the month. Funds mobilised by India Inc via ECBs crossed $5 billion mark for the first time in current FY and mark a staggering jump of 20.30% compared to $4.43 billion raised in Dec-25.

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