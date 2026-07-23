India's external trade has sustained strong growth momentum, says RBI

The RBI Bulletin has stated that momentum in external trade continued during the first quarter of the current financial year, with strong growth in exports and imports. The momentum in external trade sustained as reflected in high growth in exports and imports in Q1:2026-27, the central bank noted. It said, recent operationalization of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), and progress in other bilateral trade agreements are expected to further strengthen trade prospects. The article mentioned that Indias external vulnerability indicators remain sound and that foreign investment inflows have recovered in recent months, reflecting renewed confidence in the economy. Foreign Portfolio Investors infused 3.1 billion US dollars into equity and debt markets in July up to the 20th of this month, while foreign direct investment remained higher during April and May this year.

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