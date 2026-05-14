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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's financial markets are entering a phase of unprecedented expansion and transformation

India's financial markets are entering a phase of unprecedented expansion and transformation

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Amarjeet Singh, WTM, SEBI remarked in a speech at the FICCI Financial Products Distribution Summit that over the past decade, India has witnessed significant financialization, with household savings increasingly channelled into capital markets. This is reflected in the rapid growth of demat accounts and the fund management industry assets managed across Mutual Funds, PMS, and AIFs has grown at a CAGR of over 19%, reaching INR 91 lakh crore as of March 2026. The industrys future growth will therefore depend on reaching investors, across geographies, income segments, and demographic groups. He noted further that Indias financial markets are entering a phase of unprecedented expansion and transformation. As we reflect on the future of financial distribution, it is also useful to recognize that scale, trust, and sustainability are not independent objectives, but reinforce one another. The task before all stakeholders-regulators, intermediaries, distribution community, platforms and industry bodies is therefore to build a distribution ecosystem where these three pillars strengthen each other.

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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