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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's fiscal deficit hits 18.2% of BE in June quarter

India's fiscal deficit hits 18.2% of BE in June quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Indias fiscal deficit in April-June came in at Rs 3.1 lakh crore, or 18.2% of the budget estimate (BE) for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday. The deficit in the same period last year stood at Rs 2.8 lakh crore. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the Centres net tax revenue was Rs 6.36 lakh crore, or 22.2% of the corresponding BE 2026-27 of total receipts, up to June 2026. In the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the net tax revenue was at 19% of that years BE. total expenditure during the first quarter was at Rs 13.57 lakh crore, or 25.4% of BE. In the year-ago period, it was at 24.1% of BE.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:04 PM IST