India's forex reserves drop $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion
For the week ended June 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $150 million to $541.067 billion, the central bank's data showed.
Value of gold reserves declined $5.394 billion to $102.536 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $89 million at $18.558 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $21 million to $4.772 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST