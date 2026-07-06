Monday, July 06, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves drop $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion

India's forex reserves drop $5.65 billion to $666.93 billion

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST
India's forex reserves dropped $5.654 billion to $666.933 billion during the week ended June 26, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended June 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $150 million to $541.067 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Value of gold reserves declined $5.394 billion to $102.536 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $89 million at $18.558 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also down $21 million to $4.772 billion at the end of the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 21.83% on year in June: FADA

Total automobile retail sales in India grew by 21.83% on year in June: FADA

Nifty tad above 24,400 level; realty shares advance

Nifty tad above 24,400 level; realty shares advance

Bank of Maharashtra's total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

Bank of Maharashtra's total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore

Aastha Spintex slips on debut

Aastha Spintex slips on debut

Metropolis Healthcare climbs as Q1 revenue climbs 16% YoY

Metropolis Healthcare climbs as Q1 revenue climbs 16% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Bank ShareBajaj Housing Finance Share PriceBank of Baroda Share PriceNykaa Share Price TodayDelhi Weather UpdatesNIfty Pharma ShareMumbai Rain Impact