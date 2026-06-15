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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves drop to $681.610 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $681.610 billion

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Indias forex reserves dropped USD 711 million to USD 681.610 billion during the week ended June 5 due to a sharp decline in foreign currency reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended June 5, foreign currency assets a major component of the reserves was down USD 2.704 billion to USD 543.444 billion, the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

However, the value of gold reserves increased USD 1.975 billion to USD 114.575 billion during the week, the RBI said. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up USD 18 million to USD 18.765 billion, the RBI said.

 

Indias reserve position with the IMF stood at USD 4.826 billion in the reporting week, it added.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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