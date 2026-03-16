India's forex reserves fall $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion
Data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed the reserves dropped by $11.683 billion to $716.810 billion.
Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, decreased by $9.880 billion to $563.245 billion during the reporting week.
The value of gold reserves fell by $1.612 billion to $130.017 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $146 million to $18.720 billion, according to the central banks data.
Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also slipped by $45 million to $4.828 billion during the week, the data showed.
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST