Monday, March 16, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves fall $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion

India's forex reserves fall $11.68 billion to $716.81 billion

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Indias foreign exchange reserves declined sharply in the week ended March 6, reversing the previous weeks surge that had taken the countrys forex stockpile to a record high.

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed the reserves dropped by $11.683 billion to $716.810 billion.

Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, decreased by $9.880 billion to $563.245 billion during the reporting week.

The value of gold reserves fell by $1.612 billion to $130.017 billion. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $146 million to $18.720 billion, according to the central banks data.

Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund also slipped by $45 million to $4.828 billion during the week, the data showed.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkem Labs receives GMP certificate from German authority for Baddi facility

Alkem Labs receives GMP certificate from German authority for Baddi facility

Adani Power gains after securing LoA for supplying 1,600 MW thermal power from MSEDCL

Adani Power gains after securing LoA for supplying 1,600 MW thermal power from MSEDCL

Avio Smart Market Stack (Bartronics India) collaborates with Agrosperity Tech Solutions

Avio Smart Market Stack (Bartronics India) collaborates with Agrosperity Tech Solutions

Omnitech Engineering gains after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 22 cr

Omnitech Engineering gains after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 22 cr

Meta Infotech rises after securing renewal order Rs 2-cr from private sector bank

Meta Infotech rises after securing renewal order Rs 2-cr from private sector bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceUS Military Aircraft KC-135 CrashED Anil Ambani CaseGold and Silver Rate todayECI Out Election Date 2026Trump on FIFA World Cup 2026 Safety IssuesLPG Shortage demand InductionLPG Crisis