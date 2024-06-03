Business Standard
India's Forex Reserves Fall $2 Billion to $646.67 Billion

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
After rising for three consecutive weeks, Indias forex reserves fell $2.027 billion to $646.673 billion for the week ended May 24, according to the latest RBI data.
For the week ended May 24, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.51 billion to $567.499 billion, the data released on May 31 showed.
Gold reserves decreased by $482 million to $56.713 billion during the week ended May 24. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down by $33 million to $18.135 billion, according to the latest RBI data.
Indias reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 1 million to USD 4.326 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

